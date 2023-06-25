iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Increased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,432 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 14.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 521,056 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 208,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $602,000.

GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

