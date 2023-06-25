JD Logistics (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of JD Logistics (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDLGF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. JD Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

