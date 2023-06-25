Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.04) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.17) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.17) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 584.58 ($7.48).

Glencore Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 432.65 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 448.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 490.33. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.40 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.48).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

