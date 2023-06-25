Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,547 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 771.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $16,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading

