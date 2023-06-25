Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

