Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,813,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 991,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after buying an additional 709,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after buying an additional 401,400 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

