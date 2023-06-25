Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.2 %

XRAY opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

