Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

