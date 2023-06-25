Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its 200 day moving average is $179.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

