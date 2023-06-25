Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SDY opened at $119.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

