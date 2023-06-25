Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.85 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Joystick has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $4,293.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,526.41 or 1.00019513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01907813 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,516.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.