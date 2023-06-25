JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TYL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.00.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $396.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

