JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($28.79) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.14) to GBX 2,400 ($30.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($30.20) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,322 ($29.71).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,140 ($27.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,529 ($19.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,384.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 44.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,765.63%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.89), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,106,954.52). In other Burberry Group news, insider Alan Stewart bought 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($63,974.41). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.89), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,106,954.52). 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

