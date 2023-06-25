JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1,730.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.