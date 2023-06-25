Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 115 ($1.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 132.14 ($1.69).

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 76.40 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.45 ($1.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.45. The firm has a market cap of £794.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,160,606.78). In related news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,160,606.78). Also, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £520,798.32 ($666,408.60). Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

