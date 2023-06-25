Kava Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003587 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $644.24 million and approximately $313.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 591,542,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,534,785 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.