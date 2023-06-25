Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on K. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.