Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KSS opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.