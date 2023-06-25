Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

