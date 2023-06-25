LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

