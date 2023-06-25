LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $25.59 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,830 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $25,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,079. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.58.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.