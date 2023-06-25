LGT Capital Partners LTD. Invests $6.20 Million in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 584,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 20.73% of HireRight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HireRight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

HireRight Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HRT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. 1,621,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,016. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $175.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156,952.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615,969 shares in the company, valued at $91,156,952.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $47,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,301,061 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,997 over the last three months. 13.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.