LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,490 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 901,550 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.