LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,460 shares during the period. Etsy comprises about 2.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $78,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,967,559 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.93. 4,755,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,996. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.