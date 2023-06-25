Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $598.72

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $598.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,922,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,885,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00302517 USD and is down -33.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $253.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
