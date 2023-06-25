Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 35% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $245.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,885,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,826,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00457688 USD and is up 45.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
