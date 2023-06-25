Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $78.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

