LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 7,015 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

