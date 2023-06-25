LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 910 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

