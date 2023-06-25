LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

