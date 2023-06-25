LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

