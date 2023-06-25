LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $12.16 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 28.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $454.05 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.