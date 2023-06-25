LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after buying an additional 215,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after buying an additional 931,930 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.