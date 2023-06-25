LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.13 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

