LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $750,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

