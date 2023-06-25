LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 13,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,143 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.