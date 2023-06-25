LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.