LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

