Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,080 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Marriott International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,526. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

