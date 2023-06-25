MCIA Inc Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

