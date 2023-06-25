MCIA Inc Has $2.63 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MCIA Inc lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 1.2% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

NYSE GIS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

