MCIA Inc Invests $28,000 in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08. American Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on American Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

