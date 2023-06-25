MCIA Inc Purchases 5,258 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,620,000 after acquiring an additional 371,913 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PBA opened at $30.16 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

