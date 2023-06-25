MCIA Inc Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.