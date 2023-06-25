Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Medifast has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $191.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

