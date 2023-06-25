MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.75

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and traded as low as $14.73. MEG Energy shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 10,895 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

