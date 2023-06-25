Metal Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Metal has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $93.28 million and $84.47 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00004583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

