Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $51.60 million and $5.04 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00025917 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

