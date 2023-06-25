MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MGO Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.