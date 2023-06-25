MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 27,579 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

